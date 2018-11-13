‘Build that wall.’ Trump-inspired building blocks includes figurine of the president

It makes a great Christmas gift.

That’s part of a Conservative company’s sales pitch for its new toy — MAGA building blocks.

The Lego-like product, marketed by Keep and Bear, lets users build their own border wall. It is a product taken from the headlines created by President Donald Trump.

As a candidate, Trump made security along the U.S. border with Mexico a key issue during the 2016 presidential campaign, CNN reported.

This screenshot shows MAGA building blocks, a Lego-like border wall toy that comes with a President Donald Trump figurine. keepandbear.com

Chants of “build that wall” were heard during campaign rallies. It continues to be uttered when the president makes appearances, as was the case at a Florida rally in October, the News-Press reported.

In addition to 101 pieces, the toy includes a “President Trump figurine (with) a MAGA hard hat!” the company wrote in the product description on its website. MAGA is the acronym for another Trump campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

“This toy makes a great Christmas gift for your kids and grandkids!” is another part of the description of the product being sold for $29.95. It’s for children 5 and older.

Orders are being taken now and will be shipped starting on Nov. 23, according to the website that makes it clear what users will be building.

“A mob of 10,000 Central American migrants is marching through Mexico and heading toward El Paso, Texas. Mexican border agents attempted to stop them at the Mexican border, but to no avail,” is part of the description. “We understand why they want to flee Honduras and live and work in America. After all, we are the greatest nation on earth.

“In the interest of national security, however, we cannot allow just anyone and everyone to cross our borders,” the description continued. “While there are good people attempting to enter our nation, there are also gangs, criminals, and terrorists. Everyone who wants to enter our country must enter legally for the safety of all.

“The wall must be built. The wall will keep America safe and strong. Only then will we be able to help those in need.”

Keep and Bear sells a variety of products targeting the Conservative market. It has other similar Lego-type products, including a limited edition collector’s set called “Trump Sends Hilary to Prison!” presumably featuring former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton wearing an orange outfit.

The company also sells bibles, books, DVDs, apparel, bumper stickers, pins as well as toilet paper featuring the CNN logo, money with Trump’s picture and many other products to “Rep your conservative side with pride.”