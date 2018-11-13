Texas high school football rivalry spills over into food fight at Whataburger, video shows

Once again, it’s the local Whataburger that suffers when high school students from rival schools with a little too much school spirit congregate after a football game.

This time, a local Whataburger restaurant just southeast of Houston was the scene of a food fight after a high school football game.

Video circulating on social media shows a food fight break out between fans of Clear Brook and Clear Lake high schools, after Lake had beaten Brook 28-6 at the stadium about three miles down the road.

A drink cup can be seen hurtling right at one person’s camera in the video, before fries litter the air and young people laugh and rush to get out of the building.

In the aftermath, trash is seen strewn all over the restaurant floor after police had been called and the students had left. Many who responded to the videos on Twitter expressed regret that it was the local Whataburger that had to feel the brunt of the youthful exuberance.

Noooo not Whataburger what the hell is wrong with yall — David Shamone (@David1982_) November 11, 2018

Clear Creek Independent School District issued a short statement to KTRK.

“We are investigating and will take the appropriate disciplinary action for those involved,” it said.

Run-ins between rival high school students following high school football games is nothing new in Texas, though. Last season, video showed one student spraying Whataburger patrons with a fire extinguisher after a football game between Arlington and Arlington Lamar, the Star-Telegram reported.

In 2013, a Whataburger in San Antonio was the scene of a food fight, after a football game between O’Connor High and Brandeis High, according to KENS.