Toddler died with meth in his system — the caregiver blamed his sister, Texas cops say

Three months after a 2-year-old was found lifeless, covered in bruises and sores, face down in the bedroom of a home on San Antonio’s South Side, the woman who police say was caring for the toddler has been arrested.
Roxanne Tovar, 30, is charged with felony injury to a child, causing serious bodily injury by reckless omission. She was arrested Tuesday with bond set at $75,000, according to jail records.
Two-year-old Desmond Alexander Jimenez had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office.
But in two interviews with police after Desmond’s death, according to an SAPD arrest warrant affidavit, Tovar had placed the blame for the numerous injuries on the child’s body on Desmond’s 4-year-old sister.
Officers noticed a bruise on one of the toddler’s eyes and sores around his mouth, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office noted bruising on Desmond’s back, thigh, arms legs and head, as well as broken and bleeding fingernails and injuries to the boy’s genitals, on its report.
The medical examiner listed Desmond’s official cause of death as “non-accidental trauma.”
Tovar told police during their initial investigation on July 29 that Desmond’s mother had left the two children in her care on April 1, and then never returned to the home on Cantrell Drive, the affidavit states. She also then told police that the 4-year-old sister was responsible for the majority of the injury on Desmond’s body.
Witnesses in the neighborhood told Spectrum News that the boy’s mother was “unstable.”
In a second interview on Aug. 7, Tovar maintained that the sister was to blame for Desmond’s injuries, but according to the affidavit, she “changed the date some injuries occurred and how they occurred.”
Tovar also admitted that she waited 20 minutes from the time she discovered that Desmond wasn’t breathing before calling 911, KSAT reported.
When police arrived at the home, two people were trying to administer CPR to the toddler. Emergency responders took over lifesaving procedures, but Desmond didn’t make it. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tovar remained in the Bexar County Jail Friday.
