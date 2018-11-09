Sex-crazed deer tries to stab Oklahoma pastor with antlers, video shows

A frisky, sex-crazed deer charged at an Oklahoma pastor Wednesday, forcing the man to wrestle the aggressive buck’s antlers away from him in a surprise attack caught on video.
“He got the best of me,” Travis Hurst said, according to Fox 4. “I think that he’s had some human contact because he wasn’t afraid of us at all.”
Hurst and the deer walked away from the encounter, though the deer got in a few good hits, Hurst wrote on Facebook.
“So I literally got attacked by a deer! It went on for much longer than the recording. Every time I let him go he would charge me. When I got home I found 2 puncture wounds on my legs! I’m pretty sure he won. It’s all good,” Hurst wrote on Facebook.
Hurst, a pastor in Shawnee, Oklahoma, was working to build a church bonfire when the deer emerged from the woods, according to KOCO.
The video shows Hurst backing away from the deer and saying, “Take it easy!” before the deer lowers its head and charges at him with its antlers. He grabs at them as the buck tries to wriggle away.
“Why is he fighting us?” Hurst shouts, struggling to keep hold of the animal.
“We’re probably in his area,” another man says. Hurst keeps struggling with the deer. “I don’t want to let him go,” he says, but then he does, and the deer charges at him again.
Eventually, the deer calmed down and walked away into the woods, another video shows.
“I can’t believe it, man, he attacked me,” Hurst says as he reviews his injuries, some cuts to his legs and hands.
Deer attacks are not common. But a rash of deer attacks in 2005 prompted a warning from a wildlife official in California, who said, “People think of deer as Bambi, cute and cuddly, but they can be extremely dangerous in certain circumstances,” according to USA Today.
Deer are some of the deadliest animals in the U.S., according to an analysis of CDC data by the gaming industry website LCB — but mostly because of the car crashes that result from drivers hitting them in the road.
So why did this deer attack Hurst?
Capt. Wade Farrar of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife said it was likely the deer was habituated to humans and amped up for mating season, when deer become aggressive and look for males to fight, according to Fox 4.
“He’s going to try to act like a big bad deer and if he thinks we are a threat, then he’s going to treat us just like he would a big buck out in the woods,” Farrar said, according to the station.
