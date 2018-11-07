House guest sexually assaulted autistic boy — while a family member watched, Texas cops say

Jacqueline Flores Alonzo was a guest in an acquaintance’s home when the 14-year-old boy who also lived there complained that he’d been sexually assaulted, according to an arrest warrant affidavit authored by San Antonio police.

Days before the boy’s report, Alonzo was released from jail after serving time for prostitution, her seventh conviction for the offense according to Bexar County court records. The same court records show that she was given probation for another prostitution charge just six days after the boy made his outcry to a forensic interviewer at the advocacy center ChildSafe.

Her seven prostitution convictions date back to 2013, court records show.

San Antonio police arrested Alonzo and charged her with sexual assault of a child Monday, more than two months after the boy’s initial report on Aug. 24, according to the affidavit. It’s a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Her bond is set at $50,000, according to jail records.

The boy’s step-grandmother told Alonzo she could stay in her home after Alonzo’s release from jail, according to the San Antonio Express News. When police interviewed the boy’s mom on Oct. 9, she said that her son had told her about the assault, according to the affidavit.

The teen is autistic, on the higher-functioning end of the spectrum, KSAT reported. The teen was removed from his family’s custody immediately after he made the initial outcry during that Aug. 24 medical examination at a clinic, according to the station.

The step-grandmother told investigators that she had seen Alonzo and the boy “having sex,” and so had the boy’s grandfather, who watched from the couch, the affidavit says. The boy’s grandfather denied any involvement, or that he saw anything between the house guest and his grandson when police interviewed him on Oct. 23.

“She stated that her husband, the victim’s grandfather, was sitting on the couch watching them have sex,” the police affidavit states. “When the victim and [Alonzo] were done having sex, the grandfather tried to have sex with [Alonzo], but she would not allow it.”

He did admit that the boy and Alonzo were both staying at the house at the time of the alleged sexual assault, according to the affidavit. No other charges have been filed in the case.

The boy, who was 14 at the time of the assault, is now 15. At either age, consent could not legally be given in a sexual scenario with an adult.

The case in Texas follows one in Alabama, where a father, convinced his 11-year-old autistic son was showing signs he was gay, forced the son to have sex with his own girlfriend to discourage homosexuality, according to the Ledger-Enquirer. That father was convicted of sexual abuse of a child on March 27.