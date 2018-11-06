Heavy turnout reported at NC polls, as some voters worry about ‘inactive voter status’

Long lines, rainy weather and voting machine malfunctions were being reported in some North Carolina counties on Election Day, as 5 million voters made their way to the polls.

Among the counties reporting problems with voting machines was Wake, and state officials blamed humidity for the machines’ inability to read ballots, reported the Raleigh News & Observer. “When ballots cannot be read by tabulators, they are stored securely in ‘emergency bins’ and will be tabulated as soon as possible,” reported the News & Observer. “All ballots will be counted.” It was unclear how widespread this issue is in the state.

Another machine with the same malfunction was reported in Forsyth County, and voters were being asked to “file their ballots in an emergency bin,” said the Winston-Salem Journal.

Heavy voter turn out was creating long lines in some of North Carolina cities, including Raleigh and Greensboro, where 100-plus people were standing outside one polling station two hours after it opened, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

TV station WTVD aired footage of a similar line outside one Raleigh polling station, showing it trail out of the parking lot and down the sidewalk.

However, a bigger concerns in the state appeared to be questions of voter eligibility, according to Google Trends.

“Inactive voter status” was the most searched question in the Charlotte area, according to Google Trends. It was also the top search in Raleigh, Greenville, Statesville, Winston-Salem and Apex, said the site.

To check your voter status, click here.

Inactive voters are those who have “not cast a ballot in two straight federal elections and failed to return repeated post cards from election officials seeking to verify voters’ addresses,” according to Fox News.

Such voters have not been “purged,” according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

“Inactive voters are still registered voters,” says the state board’s web site.

“If an inactive voter presents to vote, the person will be asked to update his or her address with the board of elections,” the site says. “In the event that an inactive voter remains in this status for another two federal election cycles (meaning the county board still has no contact with the voter), then the voter will be removed as a voter in the county.”

The second most searched question is the state’s policy on provisional voting, which is offered to people who have unresolved eligibility questions.

“Provisional voting is a mechanism by which a citizen is guarantied the opportunity to cast a ballot ... which is held aside pending research into the issue,” says the state board’s web site.

The Associated Press is reporting early voting in recent weeks “revealed a wide variety of concerns with voting and registration systems around the country — from machines that changed voter selections to registration forms tossed out because of clerical errors.”

Anyone standing in line by 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote, says the N.C. Board of Elections.