McDonald’s sent worker home for being late — so he robbed another McDonald’s, Texas cops say

Hours after deputies say a San Antonio teen robbed a McDonald’s along Interstate 10 Thursday evening, they say they tracked him down at a nearby apartment complex.
Early the next morning, David Gomez-Beltran and his twin brother Rey were both in jail after a short vehicle chase ended with a crash into two vehicles along I-10. David, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, while Rey, also 19, was charged with two counts apiece of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and on a prior warrant for assault with bodily injury, according to jail records.
But before the McDonald’s robbery that started the chain of events, David had just worked a shift at a different McDonald’s location about five miles away, according to KSAT — or part of a shift, anyway. The McDonald’s location at a shopping center on the northwest side of town called The Rim sent him home for being late on his first day of work there, the station reported.
But the robbery call went out at about 7 p.m. from a location about 5 miles away, along I-10. David Gomez-Beltran held the shift manager at gunpoint and asked her questions about the restaurant’s surveillance cameras before fleeing with about $1,500 in cash, according to the news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department.
David Gomez-Beltran had arrived the McDonald’s, still in uniform, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KSAT, and at first told the manager that he was sent to the McDonald’s from another location to help with the dinner crowd. When the manager took him to the office to fill out the necessary paperwork for doing so, he pulled out a handgun and told her to give him all the money in the restaurant’s safe, according to the affidavit obtained by KSAT.
Managers of the McDonald’s at The Rim location recognized David Gomez-Beltran in security footage as the employee they sent home for being late the very same day, according to the sheriff’s office.
At about 12:45 a.m. Friday, deputies saw David and his twin brother Rey leaving a nearby apartment complex in a car, and tried to pull the pair over, WOAI reported. Rey fled, according to police, crashed into two vehicles along I-10 and the pair were arrested.
Rey Gomez-Beltran had also been employed by McDonald’s — for the past five years, according to KSAT.
One person in one of the cars involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the San Antonio Express News. David Gomez-Beltran also suffered a broken leg in the crash, according to previous reporting from KSAT.
