Nevada hotel has US Constitutions in rooms instead of Bibles

Guests at this Nevada hotel can easily brush up on the subtleties of the country’s founding document: There are copies of the United States Constitution in each room.

A Reddit user posted a photo of the pocket-sized Constitution on Friday, and it was up-voted tens of thousands of times within hours. The copy features a photo of George Washington on its cover, as well as elaborate script from the document’s “We the people” preamble.

“Been traveling a lot for work and this is the first time I’ve found the a copy of the Constitution instead of a bible,” the person who posted the photo wrote. “Made me smile.”

Staff who answered the phone Friday afternoon at the Henderson, Nevada, Hilton Garden Inn — just outside of Las Vegas — confirmed that each hotel room has its own Constitution. But staff directed other questions to an operations manager for the company who didn’t answer the phone.

SFGate also reported that hotel management confirmed each room features a Constitution.

Reddit users clearly enjoyed the photo.

“One of the Gideons has gone rogue,” one Reddit user wrote, referring to the Gideons International, the group that provides the countless Bibles commonly found in the drawers of hotel rooms across the country.

But do people actually read those Bibles?

According to the Gideons, yes.

“Each Bible placed in a hotel room has the potential to reach up to 2,300 people in its estimated six-year life span,” the group writes on its “Frequently Asked Questions” webpage. “Research from the hotel industry tells us that approximately 25% of travelers read the Bibles in their hotel rooms.”

One Redditor joked about Constitution enthusiasts proselytizing for American democracy.

“Hello! Do you have a moment to talk about our Lord and Savior George Washington?” the user wrote.

Reddit has gone wild for Constitution content before — namely just five months ago, when a user posted photos the user said were from a hotel room in Philadelphia that had copies of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

“When I checked out just now, I told the guy at the front desk how impressed I was about it,” the Redditor wrote, adding that the photos were from the Independent Hotel.