Concerned about coyotes? This spiky pet armor is not a Halloween costume

Somehow, the dogs still look cute in their body armor.
Coyote attacks on pets are on the rise in metro areas, according to USA Today.
Coyotes killed nine pet dogs in the first three months of 2016 in the town of Surprise, Ariz., residents said, according to KTVK.
This year, a coyote bit a 5-year-old boy in March in Los Angeles, before a Wisconsin man fought off one of the two coyotes that attacked his German shepherd named Princess — with his bare hands.
Most recently, in Ohio, several in the Cleveland area say their dogs have survived close calls with coyotes, and sometimes swooping hawks, WJW reports.
There, like in Surprise, Ariz. before, some residents think a new outfit for their pooch could be the thing that saves their life. It’s an outfit of body armor.
It’s called CoyoteVest, and the company’s founders are Paul and Pamela Motts of San Diego. They lost their dog Buffy in a coyote attack, which inspired them to develop the vest, according to a blog on the company site.
“I know that coyotes are generally afraid of humans, yet this coyote carried out his attack just feet away from me and in an area where there were dozens of people nearby,” Paul Mott wrote. “There was some risk for the coyote, but I know that coyotes are very clever hunters and this coyote must have felt that his plan would likely work and hunger justified the risk.”
So what better to make attacking your dog — or cat — riskier than great huge spikes jutting from its neck and out its back? That’s what CoyoteVest gives your pet, right on top of a thin layer of kevlar armor.
Additional spike stripes can be added to the brightly-colored kevlar vest, down the back or around the pet’s neck, the most common spots on the body for coyotes and hawks to attack their prey. Elongated “whiskers” attached to the back make your pet look a little less appealing to predators, too.
They’re priced from $69-$99 on the company’s site.
“I thought they were crazy looking for sure,” one convert, Carlton Ross, told WJW.
But if it keeps your pet safe?
“The looks of it doesn’t concern me,” Surprise resident Rich Amburgy tod KTVK. “Protecting my dog does.”
Coyotes have spread to nearly every corner of North America since 1900, according to an article in the online zoological journal Zoo Keys.
