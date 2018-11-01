Driver hit man, dragged him for a quarter-mile in road rage incident, Oregon police say

A road rage incident in Oregon has left one dead — after a driver is accused of dragging a 22-year-old in the street for a quarter-mile.
Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon in Clatsop County as Curtis Russell and 65-year-old Jeffrey Craig Stone continued to drive past each other on Highway 30, according to The Chronicle. Russell then stopped his car in the middle of Old Mill Town Road, which connects to the highway, and confronted Stone with a baseball bat, police say.
Stone then drove directly into Russell, police say, and dragged his body a quarter-mile down Old Mill Town Road, KGW8 reported.
Police say three other people were in the car with Russell, who didn’t know Stone before the attack, according to KOIN. None of the passengers in Russell’s car were injured, police say, and another person in Stone’s car also escaped unharmed.
Witnesses called 911, police say, and officers found Russell’s body in the middle of the road — around 1,300 feet away from his car, which was still parked in the middle of the road, according to The Chronicle. Stone came back in the same car he had been driving earlier and admitted to driving into Russell, police say.
Police say they are investigating the blood alcohol content of Stone during the deadly road rage, according to Fox12.
Stone is charged with Hit and Run, Manslaughter I, Reckless Driving and DUII, according to the Clatsop County Jail Roster.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lists many factors that can contribute to aggressive driving, which include traffic delays, anonymity, disregard for others, habitual or clinical behavior, running late and disregard of the law.
Around 80 percent of drivers reported feeling “significant” anger or road rage while driving at least one time in 2016, according to a survey from AAA.
Around two-thirds of all driving fatalities are caused by road rage, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as noted by Gizmodo. The Washington Post reported that when comparing 2015 to 2004, there were nearly 10 times more accidents that had been caused by a driver experiencing road rage.
Comments