Brother and sister were trick-or-treating — then mom got a call they had been shot

It was supposed to be a time for spooky celebration and neighborhood fun. Instead, two trick-or-treaters ended up caught in the crossfire of an apparent Halloween gunbattle on Wednesday, WGAL reported.
A 14-year-old teen and her 5-year-old brother were trick-or-treating in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Olney when they suddenly found themselves surrounded by gunfire and were shot, WPVI reported.
“I was just focused on getting my little brother. I was just focused on getting him to safety and making sure he was all right,” said 14-year-old Mikaya, who was grazed twice in the leg, according to the station.
It happened around 6:20 p.m., CBS Philadelphia reported.
Mikaya’s little brother, Mael, was shot in the leg and was transferred to the hospital and might require surgery, The Associated Press reported.
Video from the scene shows the streets crisscrossed with crime scene tape and a plastic pumpkin pail overturned and spilling candy onto the street.
“We know that they were trick-or-treating because on the crime scene just inches from (the) shell casings we found a plastic container, a pumpkin, with the candy spilled out,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to CBS Philadelphia.
Police said at least six shots were fired, according to the. AP. The children’s mother, Dominique Wise, said she was outraged.
“It makes no sense when you send your kids out to go trick-or-treating and then you get a call that not one but two of your children were shot,” she said, according to WGAL.
Police are still investigating and are looking for two suspects. Officials said both were wearing dark clothes and one was wearing a red and white mask, NBC Philadelphia reported.
“I’m highly embarrassed for the neighborhood and it’s just ridiculous as a mother,” Wise said, according to the station.
Police do not yet have a motive for the shooting and are asking for tips, CBS Philadelphia reported.
On Facebook, Wise wrote that her son was “really bummed out” because “he waited for happy Halloween just to get shot and have no candy.” She thanked everyone for their support and said she was blessed because her children were still alive.
“I just want to thank God because it could have been a lot worse. I know there’s a lot of mothers that don’t see their children. As hard as this was, I just thank God it was kind of minor as far as them living,” Wise said, according to WPVI.
