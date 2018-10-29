Oklahoma man said the fridge was from the trash. So, ‘why is the food cold?’ cop asks

Right in the middle of a Monday, an Oklahoma man saw someone rolling a full-size refrigerator through his neighborhood, News9 reported, so he called police.
“It was like 2 p.m. and there’s this guy ... walking down the street,” neighbor Danny Maienus said, according to the TV station. “Pushing a refrigerator. You don’t see that every day.”
When officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department arrived on Oct. 22, they saw a man “pushing a black refrigerator on a dolly,” KFOR reported.
The rest of the incident was captured on body camera footage obtained by McClatchy.
“What’s going on man?” an officer was heard asking the man pushing the fridge. “What are you doing?”
The man then walked up to police and said he got it out of the trash, video shows.
While one officer patted the man down, the second officer went to check out the refrigerator.
“To make it more interesting, the refrigerator was still full of food,” Oklahoma City Police Msgt. Gary Knight said, according to KOKH.
Cold food, that is.
“If you got that out of the trash, why is the food cold?” an officer was heard asking in the video.
The man replied that he wasn’t sure why someone put it out in the trash while stocked with food.
“Who does that?” an officer asked. “A whole fridge full of food — wasteful.”
The man, since identified as 49-year-old Lee Davis, was arrested “on complaints of second-degree burglary and concealing stolen property,” KFOR reported.
Davis wheeled the fridge out of a home after first stealing a stove, police said, according to KOKH.
“It’s unclear exactly what the situation was at this house, but he did go inside to steal the appliances,” Knight said, according to the station.
Officers found the stove “several blocks away” from where it was stolen, News9 reported.
