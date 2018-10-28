About 8,000 elevators were just recalled. Some have plunged to the bottom of the shaft

Waupaca recalled about 8,000 Custom Lift model residential elevators for one of the most basic, frightening problems: They might plunge.
The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, is “The elevator cab can fall unexpectedly to the bottom of the elevator shaft and abruptly stop, posing an injury hazard to consumers in the elevator cab.”
And the notice says Waupaca has already heard of this happening 12 times “including 10 reported injuries that resulted in strained or sprained knees and ankles, and broken bones.”
This covers Custom Lift 450# with serial Nos. 10-1001 through 10-3131 and Custom Lift 500# with serial Nos. 10-3132 through 10-8111; 010-00-8112 through 010-10-8786; and 110-00-1000 through 110-03-1179. To find the serial number, look on the controller box or on the base of the powerhead.
Those with one of these elevators in the home should contact Waupaca Elevator for a free gearbox inspection and installation of an overspeed braking device. Contact Waupacda at 833-850-7981 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday. Or by e-mail at info@WaupacaElevator.com. Or go to the Waupaca website.
