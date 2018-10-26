Son says he was ‘possessed by demons and Hitler’ when he killed mom, Indiana police say

A 34-year-old Indiana man said he was “possessed by demons and Hitler” after he was arrested Wednesday in connection with an attack on his mother, who later died, Fort Wayne police say.
Jason A. Steiss told police at the scene that “I murdered my mother,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WANE in Fort Wayne, which identified the victim as Joy Steiss.
The TV station reported that Steiss, according to the affidavit, told police: “I am a bad person, kill me, I need to be put down so I don’t hurt anyone else.”
Police found his mother gravely wounded when they were called to a home on Stanford Avenue around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to WFFT in Fort Wayne.
Steiss was there, too, WFFT reported.
His father placed the call to 911 after Steiss called him and said, “I hurt my mom, hurt her real bad, blood all over, please help,” the probable cause affidavit says, according to WANE.
The document also revealed that Steiss told police he “bit her, hit, punched and choked her,” WANE reported.
“She was a sweet old lady,” an unidentified neighbor told the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne. “I don’t know what she could have ever did to make that man do that.”
Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards visited the home on Wednesday afternoon, the newspaper reported.
Steiss has been charged with felony aggravated battery and is due in court on Oct. 30, WANE reported.
