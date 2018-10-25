A teacher acted oddly at school, cops say. Then they found a bag of wine in her class.

Something was not right.

The elementary school teacher was behaving in an odd manner while she was on car rider pickup duty Wednesday, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses said Shannon Rene Beran was “moving slowly and awkwardly” as she supervised student pickup at Hayden R. Lawrence Upper Elementary School, the sheriff’s office reported.

When someone asked the 43-year-old Deville, Louisiana resident about her behavior, Beran “became defensive,” and said “she wanted to leave,” the sheriff’s office said.

After being asked to help, the responding school resource officer was told by administrators that the teacher “was possibly intoxicated and may have alcohol in her room,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspicion was verified.

A partially consumed bag of wine was discovered in a search of Beran’s classroom, and she was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office reported Beran was charged with possession of alcohol on public school property and taken to the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where she was released on a $500 bond.