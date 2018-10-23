‘Hunted’ by a neighbor in his own home, Oregon man fought back, DA says

Kyle Adams, 33, woke up early Saturday morning to find a neighbor standing in his bedroom spouting “unintelligible gibberish,” reported The Oregonian.

The Bend, Oregon, resident ordered his neighbor, Tyler Herrick, 31, to leave, then texted his roommate at work to inform him of the disturbing 12:30 a.m. incident, reported The Bend Bulletin.

Brennan Willey Pebbles, 31, came home to investigate, but while the roommates talked it over, Herrick fired an AR-15 through a living room window, fatally wounding Adams, reported KTVZ.

Pebbles dove for cover, then ran upstairs while Herrick shot at the locked front door, then crawled in through the broken window, reported The Bend Bulletin.

“Herrick fired multiple shots at the front door, and entered the home and methodically hunted Pebbles down in a room-to-room search,” Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in a statement. “When Herrick entered the master bedroom, Pebbles shot and killed him.”

Pebbles called 911 about 1:30 a.m. Adams later died of his injuries at a hospital, reported The Oregonian.

“Kyle Adams’ family is mourning the loss of a loved one who went to bed in his own home and woke up in a war zone,” Hummel said in his statement. “He did nothing wrong and will be missed.”

Hummel said investigators do not know what set off Herrick, who was known to Adams and Pebbles but not a close friend, reported The Bend Bulletin. He said in his statement that authorities “won’t stop digging” until they figure it out.

Pebbles, whose actions were “legally authorized” to defend his life, will not be charged, Hummel said in his statement.