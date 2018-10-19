The neighbors feuded about their dogs for 10 years. Then, shots were fired, VA cops say

The Virginia neighbors had been feuding over loose or barking dogs for 10 years now, police say.

Officials received yet another report of a dog running loose Tuesday evening. But, 30 minutes later, Roanoke County officers were responding to a different situation: reports of shots being fired, according to a news release.

Harry Overstreet, 58, shot his Cave Spring-area neighbors, killing one of them, before taking his own life, police said Thursday.

When police arrived about 7:40 p.m., they found Russell Edghill, 66, and his wife Lynda Edghill, 60, with gunshot wounds between the homes on Eden Avenue, The Roanoke Times reported.

Russell Edghill was said to be dead at the scene. Lynda Edghill was treated and released from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to The Times report.

A SWAT team later found Overstreet, who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

Police said several residents of the area called police to report a loose dog just after 7 p.m., but that “it does not appear that Overstreet was one of the callers who reported the dog at large.”

When police responded to that call, they found a member of the Edghill household securing a dog down the street from the home, and did not observe any conflict between the Edghills and Overstreet at the time, the release said.

The Edghills and Overstreet filed complaints about each other’s dogs over the years, and other dogs they saw in the area, police spokeswoman Amy Whittaker told The News & Observer on Friday.

“Apparently the suspect does not have a criminal history, so we looked at the calls for service, and it all appears to be around dogs,” Whittaker said.

Prior disputes had all been settled without police becoming involved, the release said.