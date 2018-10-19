St. Louis native Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner quietly marry in ‘intimate’ ceremony

In the end, they kept the wedding as far away from the media as they did their six-year relationship.
Supermodel and new “Project Runway” host Karlie Kloss, 26, who grew up in suburban St. Louis, Missouri, married millionaire businessman Joshua Kushner, 33, in a small ceremony on Thursday evening, her representative told People Magazine.
Joshua Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump.
Kloss posted a photo of herself with her new husband on her social media accounts.
Her Instagram post said simply the date — 10.18.2018 — with a heart emoji.
The couple “held a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, with under 80 people in attendance,” People reported. Kloss wore a custom Dior gown.
Though the guest list has not been made public, the groom’s brother and sister-in-law were both photographed in New York City earlier on Thursday.
Kloss fans who know of her friendship with Taylor Swift wondered if the singer was in attendance, too. But Swift is in Australia where she kicks off her “Reputation” tour on Friday, according to the UK’s Metro newspaper.
Kloss grew up in Webster Groves, Missouri, where those who knew her describe her as a “Midwestern nice” girl-next-door, according to a profile last year in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The piece noted how Kloss “runs with the biggest names in entertainment and politics.”
“She has graced numerous Vogue covers, including one with her bestie Taylor Swift, has joined the ranks of Victoria Secrets Angels and has been the face of haute couture brands, from Marc Jacobs to Dior to Swarovski, around the world. She also launched her own YouTube channel and has millions of followers on social media,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Last year Kloss expanded her “Kode with Klossy” camp program that teaches teenage girls how to code.
She told the St. Louis newspaper she comes home as often as she can.
“I’ve traveled to so many beautiful corners of this planet but there is an indescribable feeling, especially for me having grown up here, then graduating at 18 and moving to New York, about coming back,” Kloss told the Post-Dispatch. “There’s something special about St. Louis that just stays with you.”
She and Joshua Kushner began dating in 2012, according to Bustle, and kept their relationship private, save for an occasional social media photo.
But many a story about them has noted the political differences between the Kushner brothers. Joshua is a Democrat who did not support Donald Trump, and neither did Kloss, Business Insider noted earlier this year.
“It seems as though Joshua shares his wife’s political views — Kloss was vocal about voting for Hillary Clinton,” wrote Harper’s Bazaar.
“She regularly gets involved in political campaigns, with Joshua supporting her at political marches including March for Our Lives in 2018.”
Kloss was in the news last week when she was announced as the new co-host of “Project Runway,” according to Variety. She and “Runway” alumnus, designer Christian Siriano, take over as Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn depart.
People reports that the couple will host a larger wedding celebration for family and friends in the spring.
Comments