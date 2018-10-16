Cop tells 11-year-old with BB gun ‘I could have killed you,’ body cam video shows

Two boys were walking in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 13 when a police officer stopped them. One of them was carrying a black pistol BB gun, police said.

“This is getting kids killed all over the country,” Officer Peter Casuccio told the 11-year-old and his 13-year-old friend in body camera video released on Facebook by the Columbus Division of Police on Monday. The boys’ faces were blurred in the 2 minute, 22-second video.

The Division of Police said Casuccio taught the boy a “life lesson on carrying a gun.”

“So we’re driving down the road, right, and they call in and say there’s two young, male blacks, one with all-red pants and a blue sweatshirt and one wearing red and black. They look really young and they just flashed a gun,” Casuccio tells the boys in the video. “You can’t do that, dude, in today’s world. Listen, that thing looks real, bro.”





One of the two boys said in the video that he “didn’t show” the gun to anyone, but said he was “just holding it.”

“I’m so sorry,” the 11-year-old told Casuccio.

“I didn’t want him to shoot,” the boy told his friend.

“You should be sorry, and you should be scared,” Casuccio said. “Do you think I want to shoot an 11-year-old? Do you think I want to shoot a 13-year-old?

“Do I honestly look like the kind of dude that wants to shoot anybody?”

The boys said, “No, sir.”

“But do I look like the type of dude that will shoot somebody?”

“Yes sir,” the boys said.

“I pride myself on being a pretty bad hombre because I got to be,” Casuccio said, gesturing with what appears to be the disassembled BB gun. “Don’t make me.”

Casuccio took the 11-year-old home and “had a talk with his parents,” the division of police wrote on Facebook. In the video, Casuccio speaks with the boy’s mother.

“I pull up on ‘em, and I’m not going to lie to you, you know, doing cop stuff, I drew down on them,” Casuccio said in the video. “While I’m rolling up on ‘em in the car, he freaks out and he starts to pull the gun out of his waistband.”





“He could have shot you for that, you know that?” the mother says in the video.

“I didn’t know it was a BB gun until it hit the sidewalk,” Casuccio told the mother.

“Regardless of what people say about the dudes wearing this uniform, OK, we care. We legitimately care,” Casuccio said in the video. “I’ve been in the military, I’ve been overseas, I’m a police officer. I have had to do things that I hope that your generation never has to do.

“The last thing I ever want to do is shoot an 11-year-old man. Because your life hasn’t even gotten started yet and it could have ended because I wouldn’t have missed. I could have killed you. I want you to think about that tonight when you go to bed — you could be gone. Everything you want to do in this life could have been over.”