‘Who cares?’ Trump denies offer to pay Warren $1 million for DNA test proving heritage

This story was updated on 10 a.m. Monday.
Does President Donald Trump now owe Elizabeth Warren $1 million for the charity of her choice?
That’s what some were wondering on Twitter after the Democratic Senator from Massachusetts released the findings of a DNA test that she says is “strong evidence” of Native American heritage going as far back as 10 generations, according to The Boston Globe.
But on Monday, just hours after Warren made the DNA test public, Trump had one question: “Who cares?” He denied making the offer, too.
On July 5, Trump had previously offered to give Warren — whom he calls “Pocahontas — $1 million that she could provide to any charity if she took a DNA test to show that she has Native American ancestry.
“Let’s say I’m debating Pocahontas,” he said at a rally. “I promise you I’ll do this: I will take, you know those little kits they sell on television... learn your heritage!”
“And in the middle of the debate, when she proclaims that she is of Indian heritage because her mother said she has high cheek bones, that is her only evidence, her mother said we have high cheek bones,” Trump continued.
“We will take that little kit -- but we have to do it gently. Because we’re in the #MeToo generation, we have to do it gently,” he said. “And we will very gently take that kit, and slowly toss it, hoping it doesn’t injure her arm, and we will say: I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.”
When asked on Monday if he planned to give $1 million to a charity, Trump denied ever making the offer.
Carlos D. Bustamante, a Stanford University professor known for his work with DNA, helped analyze Warren’s ancestry, according to the Boston Globe. The results were released on Monday morning, bolstering rumors that Warren may plan to run for president in 2020.
The report says Warren could have a Native American relative as recently as six generations ago, giving her 1/32 American Indian heritage if accurate, according to The Washington Post. If it was 10 generations ago, she’d be 1/512 Native American, the paper added.
“Trump can say whatever he wants about me,” Warren said in a video released along with her DNA test. “But mocking Native Americans or any group in order to try to get at me, that’s not what America stands for.”
As news of the DNA test spread online, some tweeted about Trump’s promise he made four months ago.
Not everyone, however, was satisfied by Warren’s ancestry test, which found “the great majority” of Warren’s heritage comes from Europe.
Comments