He murdered seven, burying three of them on his SC property that a company just bought

Todd Kohlhepp is in prison for murdering seven people, burying three of them on his South Carolina property.

The 96-acre tract of land in Woodruff, where he also held a female prisoner he sexually assaulted chained in a shipping container, was recently sold, goupstate.com reported.

Records show the property was sold for $500,000 to Strange Properties #1 LLC on Sept. 18, according to WYFF-4, which said the value of the property increased by close to $200,000 in the past year.

The money will not be going to the infamous serial killer. It will be distributed to his victims and the family of his victims.

“All of Kohlhepp’s assets are being liquidated,” according to the Greenville News, which reported the victims and families are seeking “millions of dollars’ worth of damages through civil lawsuits.”

According to records, Strange Properties owns a property in Duncan, per WYFF-4, which reported that property is a scrap metal recycling center.

That business is owned by Annie Strange, Greenville News reported, adding it “began operating in 2005,” and also owns property in Woodruff, Greer and Duncan.

Kohlhepp is serving life sentences for each of the seven murders he pleaded guilty to in May 2017, according to the Greenville News.

In addition to the time he is serving on the murder convictions, Kohlhepp is serving 30 years behind bars for criminal sexual conduct, WSPA reported, saying his sentences will run consecutively and he has “no chance of parole.”

He was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, after missing Anderson woman Kala Brown was found alive and chained up for two months in a shipping container, where she was sexually assaulted, on his 100-acre Woodruff property, according to WYFF-4. Kohlhepp confessed to killing Charlie Carver, Brown’s boyfriend, and Spartanburg couple Johnny and Meagan Coxie, and burying their bodies on his property.





Kohlhepp also confessed to killing four people at Superbike Motorsport in November 2003 — Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert, WSPA reported.