Wheels might fall off this 2019 Toyota — so the manufacturer is recalling hundreds

Toyota is recalling about 700 cars for fear that their rear wheels might fall off.
The manufacturer announced the recall of hundreds of 2019 Toyota C-HR vehicles in a statement, according to The Car Connection.
It’s a small portion of the nearly 38,000 C-HR vehicles that Toyota has sold this year, as noted by CNET. But it’s also a serious risk that was possibly caused by axle bearing bolts underneath the car that weren’t tightened enough, the outlet reported from the recall.
Even if wheels don’t fall off, it could also reduce the power of the car’s brake, The Car Connection reported.
There have been no reported deaths from these cars, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, according to Car Scoops.
To figure out if you’re affected, you can go on Toyota’s recall website and enter your car’s VIN, Car Scoops reported. The company is also planning to reach out to affected customers next month.
Those included in the recall can go into a Toyota dealership, where the problem will be fixed for no charge, CNET reported.
