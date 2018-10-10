Brooklyn witches plan ‘a public hex on Brett Kavanaugh,’ and the $10 tickets went fast

New Yorkers who revile Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh — and who have a flair for witchcraft — can join a public hex on the newly-appointed jurist later this month.

But tickets for the hex are already sold out.

The three-hour “Ritual to Hex Brett Kavanaugh” is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Catland, a pagan bookstore in Brooklyn. Tickets were $10, with 25 percent of the proceeds going to Planned Parenthood and 25 percent going to the Ali Forney Center, a community center for homeless LGBT young people, according to the ritual’s Eventbrite page.

The hex is also aimed at “all rapists and the patriarchy which emboldens, rewards and protects them.”

“We will be embracing witchcraft’s true roots as the magik of the poor, the downtrodden and disenfranchised,” organizers wrote, adding that Kavanaugh “will be the focal point, but by no means the only target, so bring your rage and and all of the axes you’ve got to grind.”

Following the public hex of Kavanaugh, a second ritual will be held “to validate, affirm, uphold and support those of us who have been wronged and who refuse to be silent any longer.”

The bookstore event space that will host the hex has a 60-person capacity, said B Hollywood, who answered the phone at the bookstore. And it’s not the first public hex the bookstore has hosted.

“We had a few ritual hexes to hex Trump at the beginning of his presidency,” Hollywood said.

On Facebook, more than 9,000 people are listed as “interested” in the Kavanaugh hex event, while more than 800 have marked themselves as “going” to it.

The hex at Catland is part of a broader trend of modern witches turning to incantations and rituals in response to the election of President Trump, and now to the confirmation of Kavanaugh, Vox reports.

The Senate confirmed Kavanaugh earlier this month following a roller-coaster confirmation process, which included accusations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh, a marathon hearing that included one of his accusers — Dr. Christine Blasey Ford — and a supplemental FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations. Kavanaugh forcefully denied the allegations, and the limited FBI investigation did not find witnesses who corroborated Ford’s story.

Vox points to the Instagram page witchthevote, which has roughly 2,500 followers and recently posted “A Gratitude Spell for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.” It requires salt, paper, a pencil or pen and a candle, matches or a lighter.

The spell ends with a call to action: “Read up on ballot questions, register your friends to vote, donate to organizations for sexual assault survivors if you can. Let survivors know you believe them. Don’t stop.”

The Kavanaugh hex event description says witchcraft was historically one of “the only means of exacting justice available to those of us who have been wronged by men just like him.”

Catland also hosts events like “Yoga for Witches,” which is held each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.