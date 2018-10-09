NOAA meteorologist licked, sucked on boy’s feet in ‘room of pain,’ court documents say

A meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been placed on leave following sexual misconduct charges involving a boy.

Court documents say David Soroka “licked, sucked and smelled a 13-year-old boy’s feet,” WJLA reported.

The 53-year-old abused the teen in the “room of pain” inside a Rockville, Maryland home, court records show, according to fox5dc.com. With the 13-year-old in a chair, Soroka would smell his feet, which eventually became “licking and sucking of his bare feet and toes,” the TV station reported.

Newsweek reported that NOAA confirmed “Soroka was placed on administrative leave.”

MORE: Soroka reportedly admitted to doing things to the victim’s feet, and was later recorded on a phone call saying:



“[The victim] and I ended up, what I think, doing something immature and inappropriate.”



Soroka’s defense attorney told me, “We have no comment at this time.” pic.twitter.com/l3BEftxnPT — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) October 8, 2018

The Montgomery County Police Department said Soroka was a mentor to the boy and would reward him with “soda, candy and other various sweets” after their “play dates,” per WJLA.

According to court documents, Soroka and the 13-year-old “would wrestle before and after,” and the teen was told to keep everything “a secret,” fox5dc.com reported, adding an investigation began in July.

Police said the incidents occurred “10 times between July 2017 and July 2018,” and court records show Soroka has been charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, WJLA reported.