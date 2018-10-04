Pet drugs join human drugs being recalled due to a microbial contamination

Two pet drugs and six human drugs were recalled Thursday by Silver Star Brands after they tested positive for having a microbial contamination, according to a company-written, FDA-posted recall notice.

“Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals and animals,” the notice says. “To date, Silver Star Brands, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.”

If that sounds familiar, it’s similar to what MediNatura put in its announcement of their nasal spray and throat spray recall earlier this week. Both Silver Star and MediNatura got their products from King Bio, which recalled all its water-based medicines in August. Silver Star’s products were made at King Bio’s Asheville, NC, facility.

As for the products in Silver Star’s recall:

▪ Native Remedies VertiFree oral spray, lot No. K061417B, expiration date 6/2020.

▪ Native Remedies VaricoGo oral spray, lot No. K111717A, expiration date 11/2020.

▪ Native Remedies HypoSlim oral spray, lot No. K051818A, expiration date 5/2021.

▪ Native Remedies EyeClear Pro oral spray, lot Nos. K022317A and K022317B, expiration date 2/2020.

▪ Healthful Naturals DizziFree oral spray, lot No. K022616D.

▪ Healthful Naturals Leg Cramp Support, lot No. K022216C.

▪ PetAlive Plump-Up Pet oral spray, lot No. K011617E, expiration date 1/2020.

▪ PetAlive Allergy Itch Ease oral spray, lot No. K111617B, expiration date 11/2020.

Anyone with these products should contact Silver Star at Nativeremedies@silverstarbrands.com for directions on how to return the product. Those with questions can e-mail the above address or call 1-888-736-6389, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

Any bad reactions should be addressed with a physician or veterinarian, then reported to the FDA via clicking here for the website or going here to download a reporting form, then faxing it to 1-800-332-0178. Report bad reactions involving pets to the FDA here.