1 officer is dead, 6 are injured. Here’s what we know about Florence, SC shooting.

Florence County sheriff’s deputies went to a house in a suburban neighborhood to serve a warrant Wednesday afternoon, but were instead met with gunfire, authorities said. One law enforcement officer died and six others were injured.

The shooter was identified as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins by Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, according to WMBF.

Terrence Carraway, 52, who had been with the Florence Police Department for 30 years, died from his wounds.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police say the standoff lasted about two hours in the upscale neighborhood just outside the Florence, South Carolina city limits.

Florence Sheriff’s Office Maj. Mike Nunn told The New York Times that his department had to use a military-style armored vehicle to rescue the injured officers. “The way the suspect was positioned, his view of fire was several hundred yards. He had an advantage,” Nunn told the Times.

State Senator Hugh K. Leatherman, who represents the area, told the newspaper that the suspect fired at officers with a “high-powered rifle” from a second floor window of the home.

SHARE COPY LINK Listen to this audio from police radio traffic after a suspect shot multiple law enforcement officers in West Florence, South Carolina, Oct. 3, 2018.

At a news conference Wednesday night, Florence County Sheriff Kenny Boone said, “Officers went there unknowing the firepower the suspect had.” He added, “When they arrived, gunfire started, several officers were hit.”

A 27-year-old man was also shot, authorities say. WMBF reports that five Florence County deputies were at the house to serve a warrant for sexual assault on the man who was shot. Another deputy and two sex crimes investigators were also there when the shooting began, WMBF says.

Wednesday night dozens of police officers surrounded the neighborhood, as officers from Richland County, brought in to lead the investigation, tried to piece together what happened.

A bloodied bullet-proof vest sat a block from the scene of the shooting, marked by police tape as officers took photos of blood in the intersection.

Who is Fred Hopkins, the suspected shooter?

The Associated Press reported the shooting suspect was a disbarred lawyer.

In 2014, Fred Hopkins was charged with public disorderly conduct, according to court records. Records also show that he had criminal charges brought against him in 2015 for not paying a court-ordered fine. A jury found him guilty of not paying a fine in 2017, records show.

Divorce records show Fred Hopkins served in the Vietnam War. He was injured in his time overseas and received military disability, according to court filings.

Meredith Todd Taylor, who lived in the neighborhood for 14 years and knew the Hopkins family, said in an interview Wednesday night that there were normally at least 10 children in the home. “I would describe them as a ‘Family out of control,’” she said.

Taylor’s daughter went to school with some of the younger Hopkins children. Taylor said many of the younger kids in the Hopkins house were foster children.

“Everyone knew there were many guns in the home,” she said of the Hopkins family.

“Whenever there was crime in the neighborhood, the police were knocking on their door. The older boys were always associated with crime,” she said replying to questions Thursday via a messaging app.

In a post on social media, Taylor wrote, “As this was in my neighborhood, I knew the boys involved. One I feared since he was a teen after an altercation, and one boy was slow, sweet and played with Michaela. I knew the father from field trips and the younger children from Montessori. I’m very sad for this family. I have been to this home to talk to the father over an issue with the oldest boy. He had stolen my child’s lemonade stand money. He was an older teen at the time and I was always afraid of him because he would curse at me.”

Support for fallen officer

Support for the fallen officer poured in from officials and police departments around the county.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said in a Wednesday evening Tweet: “This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real.” The governor added, “Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence.”

President Donald Trump said on Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365.”

South Carolina’s governor Thursday ordered “flags across South Carolina will be lowered to half-staff as a mark of respect for the law enforcement officers who were senselessly shot in Florence yesterday,” McMaster said on Twitter.

My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365. https://t.co/ZwDmDthItD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018

Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting