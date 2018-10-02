‘Rape’ and ‘shame’ are painted on GOP county HQ in Illinois. ‘Despicable,’ mayor says

After someone vandalized a Republican headquarters in his town, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara had choice words for whomever was behind the spray-painting.
“My initial reaction was it’s disgusting,” he told WIFR, “and it’s despicable.”
McNamara, a Democrat, said the spray-painting of the Winnebago County Republican Headquarters in Illinois — which included the words “rape” and “shame” — was committed by a “small-minded human being,” according to the Chillicothe Times Bulletin.
A police officer noticed the words on the side of the headquarters at around 10 a.m. on Sunday, the Chillicothe Times Bulletin reported. Along with “rape” and “shame,” the date “9/27/18” — when the Senate hearing about accusations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was held — was also emblazoned on the side of the building, according to the newspaper.
Police say they are looking into the incident, according to WREX.
State Rep. John Cabello, a Republican, wrote on Facebook that he hopes justice can be served.
“We can have our differences. We can have good spirited debate,” he wrote. “I hope whoever is responsible for this will be brought to justice. You are a coward for doing it unless you come forward!”
And Jim Thompson, the county Republican chairman, said “hate has no place in the political process.” He mentioned the actions of Democrats as they questioned Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford last week in a Senate committee hearing, according to the Rockford Register Star.
“We do not seek to capitalize on victims’ lives or memories to advance a purely political agenda as seen in the past month by Sen. (Dianne) Feinstein and our own Sen. (Dick) Durbin,” he said, according to the newspaper.
And Republican state Rep. Dave Syverson told the Chillicothe Times Bulletin that “I think in the end this will hurt the legitimacy of the #MeToo movement.”
He also pinned some of the blame on California’s Feinstein and how she acted at the hearing on Thursday.
“These are the unintended consequences, when you take politics to a level that she did,” he said, according to WREX. “Unfortunately this probably wont’ be the last.”
The spray-painting comes as the FBI continues to investigate accusations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh in the 1980s after at least three women publicly came forward. Earlier this week, Kellyanne Conway — a counselor to the president — came forward herself as a survivor of sexual assault.
Comments