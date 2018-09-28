Joe Biden would be ‘hard to beat’ if he ran for president, says Sen. Lindsey Graham

During a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Friday considering the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Lindsay Graham surprised some with unexpected praise for former Vice President Joe Biden.

“If he runs for president, he’ll be hard to beat,” the South Carolina Republican said of Biden.

"If he runs for president, he'll be hard to beat," says @LindseyGrahamSC of -- Joe Biden. Addressing the Judiciary Committee about the Kavanaugh vote, and saying he can't believe he was saying it, Graham said Biden "was right a lot." pic.twitter.com/IntqAgaLEe — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 28, 2018 Fact-checking Lindsey Graham: Joe Biden *has* run for president, and he was not hard to beat — David A. Graham (@GrahamDavidA) September 28, 2018 Strange moment: Graham seems to be gearing up to quote Biden from Hill hearings, but in his run-up he's praising him as a human says Biden would be hard to beat in 2020. — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) September 28, 2018

Graham got people talking during the Kavanaugh hearings on Thursday too, when the committee heard from the Supreme Court nominee and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford about allegations of sexual assault.

Graham chastised Democrats on the committee Thursday for what he saw as unfair treatment of the nominee: “What you want is to destroy this guy’s life, hold his seat open, and hope you win (the presidency) in 2020.”

“I cannot imagine what you and your family have gone through,” Graham told Kavanaugh during the hearing.

“I hope you’re on the Supreme Court,” he added, “That’s exactly where you belong.”

