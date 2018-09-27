Kavanaugh’s interruptions of Democratic senators in hearing draws ire and support

As Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee, people on Twitter debated if he was rudely interrupting Democratic senators asking him questions or just forcefully pushing back against the explosive allegations against him.
For some, it was clear that Kavanaugh’s interruptions of Sens. Dianne Feinsten and Patrick Leahy were inappropriate.
Others, however, pointed out that the judge had a right to be angry if he does believe the accusations are false.
For example, Matt Walsh, a writer for The Daily Wire, said the judge was just sticking up for himself.
Earlier this month, Ford came forward and accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, according to The Washington Post. She says while they were both in high school in 1982, Kavanaugh groped her and tried to rip off her clothes as he pinned her down on a bed.
Since Ford’s accusations, at least two other women have come forward with similar accusations. Julie Swetnick said in a document released by lawyer Michael Avenatti that she was at multiple parties with Kavanaugh where “disoriented” girls were drugged and then raped by a “train” of men, while Deborah Ramirez said in an interview with The New Yorker that the judge exposed his genitals at a party. The accusations are from incidents that were said to have happened in the 1980s.
The judge has denied the claims, saying in a Fox News interview that he has always respected women and was a virgin at the time of the accusations.
Comments