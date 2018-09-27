Runaway the snake spent 5 months on the lam — then made her appearance at a laundromat

Runaway the snake wasn’t always named Runaway.

She was an unnamed ivory ball python who lived at an exotic pet and oddities store in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The nearly 2-foot-long snake always liked to “venture” out when being held or getting fed at Bonez by Dezign, owner Jason Haack told McClatchy.

But her sneaky attempts continued over her first few months at Bonez by Dezign, and they finally led to one great escape.

A five-month-long escape, that is.

“We hadn’t named her before she went missing,” Haack told McClatchy in a Facebook message. “I had only had her for a few months and wasn’t sure if we were going to sell her or not.”

Before he had the chance to decide, though, the 1-year-old python went missing.

“Back in May we had a little incident where during feeding the weight for her lid didn’t get put on exactly correct, and she was able to push out the top, and then got randomly loose in the shop,” Haack told KELO.

Haack was not able to find the python, Haack told McClatchy.

“I was completely shocked,” he said. “We searched high and low at one point even removing all the ceiling tiles.”

About four months later, Bonez by Dezign moved shop locations and Haack started to lose hope in finding her.

“After we moved we figured she had been stolen or got out of the store completely,” he said.

Then, out of the blue on Tuesday, police were called to a Sioux Falls laundromat, KELO reported.

overheard on the scanner, in an unbelievably calm voice: "i do have an albino python or a boa i'm fighting with right now" — ArgusLeader911 (@Argus911) September 26, 2018

“I do have an albino python or a boa I’m fighting with right now,” a 911 caller was overheard saying on the scanner in an “unbelievably calm voice,” according to the Argus Leader.

The python was caught in the laundromat and taken to the Sioux Falls Humane Society, police spokesman Sam Clemens said, according to the Leader. The laundromat is a few doors down from the old location of Bonez by Dezign.

The Argus Leader 911 Twitter account tweeted about the snake call, and one of Haack’s friends saw the tweet, the Leader reported. The friend then called Haack.

“I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” Haack told the newspaper. “Sure enough, it was my girl.”

For $30, Haack was able to pick up the once-unnamed snake from the shelter and give her a name, KELO reported.

Runaway.

“She’s going to have a home with us for good now,” Haack told McClatchy.