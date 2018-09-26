Trump, L.A. attorney Avenatti trade angry tweets after new Kavanaugh rape allegation

President Donald Trump traded barbs on Twitter Wednesday with the Los Angeles-based attorney for the third woman to come forward with a sexual assault allegation against Trump’s proposed nominee to join the Supreme Court.

The woman, Washington, D.C. resident Julie Swetnick, says she witnessed Kavanaugh heavily drink and be present for gang rapes in the early 1980s; she alleges that she was the victim in one of those gang rapes.

The Senate could vote on approving Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as early as Friday, according to NBC News.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Kavanaugh has responded to the latest allegation by saying, ““This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened,” according to the Associated Press.

Another woman, Deborah Ramirez, alleges that she witnessed Kavanaugh engage in sexual misconduct in college, that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her without her consent at a college party, according to The New Yorker.

Once again, Trump came forward on Twitter to defend his Supreme Court pick, though his attack this time focused on Avenatti, whom Trump referred to as “a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations.”

Avenatti is also representing Stephanie Clifford, who uses the adult film star name Stormy Daniels, in a civil case alleging Trump paid her off to keep her quiet about an affair they had.

“False accusations?” Like those crimes your fixer Cohen pled to? You are an habitual liar and complete narcissist who also is a disgrace as a president and an embarrassment to our nation. You are so inept that your “best and brightest” are Cohen and Giuliani. Let’s go. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

“’False accusations?’” Avenatti responded in a tweet a short while later. “Like those crimes your fixer (Trump’s former attorney Michael) Cohen pled (guilty) to?”

Avenatti called Trump a “habitual liar and complete narcissist” and challenged the president by saying, “Let’s go.”

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from the first woman to come forward alleging sexual misconduct on Kavanaugh’s part, California law professor Christine Blasey Ford, who said Kavanaugh and a friend attempted to sexually assault her at a house party when they were in high school.