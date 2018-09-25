The free activity trackers seemed like a good bargain. Then they began to burn wrists

About 30,000 activity trackers distributed by Provata have been recalled after wearers felt increasing heat that had nothing to do with their exercising.
The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The activity tracker wristbands can overheat while the user is wearing it or when charging, posing a burn hazard.”
And this is no idle concern. Provata, the notice says, “has received 13 reports of the activity tracker overheating during use or while charging, including three reports of burns to the wrist.”
Provata is offering replacement. It can’t offer refunds — the trackers were promotional items distributed by mail and by employers in North Carolina, Oregon and Arizona at events encouraging employee health. China’s Million Concept Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. made the trackers for Provata.
For instructions on exchanging the wristbands, call Provata Health at 888-343-9820, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern time.
