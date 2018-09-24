‘Please, God, do not let this train move’: Mom races from car to save trapped man

A Massachusetts mom “flew” out of her car to rescue a man who had gotten his prosthetic leg lodged in the coupling between two train cars on September 17, according to a post she made on Facebook.
The mom, Jennifer Ringuette of Gardner, Mass., was driving through town when she spotted the man hopping over the stopped train.
“I first thought he was a train conductor working on the train ... until I noticed him stumbling and then fell and his foot was stuck,” she wrote on Facebook.
Video shows the man hanging backward between the coupling of two cars of the train, which was stopped in a crossing. The man slowly maneuvers himself over, but then stumbles and falls to the ground with his prosthetic leg still trapped in the metal coupling.
“My heart was pounding the whole time, I was just praying the whole time saying, ‘Please, God, do not let this train move,’” Ringuette said, according to WCVB.
Ringuette remembered thinking, “‘This man is going to be killed right in front of my eyes if someone doesn’t help him and this train starts moving,” according to MassLive.
The video shows Ringuette running through the street toward the man, grabbing him and lifting him up. It doesn’t work, however — he stays stuck.
“I just wanted to get him free because I wasn’t about to watch a man get run over by a train in front of me,” Ringuette said, according to WHDH.
Eventually, Ringuette climbs over the coupling to the other side of the train and pushes the man’s leg forward, finally dislodging it and causing him to come free.
“Once I freed his foot, he fell on the ground,” Ringuette said, according to Boston 25. “Then, I climbed over and grabbed him by the shoulders, and just tried dragging him.”
While this was happening, bystanders called police, who arrived just after the man was freed, WHDH reported.
“God puts people in people’s lives at the right places at the right times,” Ringuette said, according to Boston 25. “I didn’t even think twice. Just share love and give love to others. That’s what we’re meant to do here.”
She posted the video on Facebook, where it received more than 20,000 views by Monday, and dozens commented thanking her for jumping to the rescue. While Ringuette said it was an “overwhelming” situation, she thanked everyone for their thoughts and support. “May God Bless you all & keep you smiling!!” she wrote.
