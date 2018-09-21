Watch the six siblings of an Arizona congressman star in his opponent’s attack ad

Republican Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar might be a near lock for re-election, but not if his six siblings have anything to say about it.
Gosar’s siblings — Grace, David, Jennifer, Tim, Joan and Gaston — recorded a campaign advertisement “wholeheartedly” supporting the Fourth District Republican’s Democratic opponent, Dr. David Brill.
Gosar, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, recently made news when it was revealed he “attended an hours-long dinner in London in July with an extremist Belgian politician who has a history of inflammatory and racist comments,” according to CNN.
“(Gosar) ’s not listening to you. He doesn’t have your interests at heart,” his brother Tim Gosar said in Brill’s ad.
In another video, Grace Gosar said “It would be difficult to see my brother as anything but a racist,” according to the Phoenix New Times.
His siblings may not want him to be re-elected, but his constituency likely does.
The website FiveThirtyEight lists Gosar’s district as strongly leaning Republican, and gives the Congressman a greater than 99.9 percent chance of being re-elected.
