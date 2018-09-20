Teen stabbed mom and sister to death as they screamed for help on 911 call, Alabama cops say

A 15-year-old Albion, Ala., girl is accused of stabbing her mother and sister to death in their home, then attempting to turn the knife on herself before police stopped her early Wednesday, Decatur Daily reported.
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said the 911 call about the incident was one of the “one of the worst” he’d ever heard in his career, WHNT reported.
“We received a 911 call that had a female voice screaming and hollering for help,” the sheriff said, according to WAFF. “When our deputy arrived, he found the mother and one of her daughters deceased on the living room floor. One of her other daughters, the 15-year-old, was inflicting wounds to her head and other parts of her body. She was stabbing herself in the head with a long butcher knife.”
Police found bloody fingerprints and smears in the home, according to the station.
Police said the 15-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she is still being treated, WAAY reported. She is expected to survive her wounds, according to AL.com.
The victims were identified as the suspect’s 19-year-old sister and 44-year-old mother, AL.com reported. They died of stab wounds and their bodies were sent for an autopsy, according to the ENewsCourier.
The 911 call came from someone inside the house and recorded moments of the harrowing attack, police said.
“It was someone begging and pleading for help,” Blakely said, according to WHEC. “You could hear the mother actually taking her last breaths and dying there on the phone. What caused this, we don’t know. This is a very horrific act.”
Police have not released a motive, though they say they had received calls about “domestic issues” before, according to Decatur Daily.
“We’ll be talking to some people in the school where she attended,” Blakely said, according to WHNT. “We will be talking with some other family members who live in this area ... Whatever explanation is not a reason or justification for something like this.”
Police are working to bring charges, and may elevate the case to a capital murder charge, which could carry the death penalty, WHEC reported.
A school district spokesperson said grief counselors had been sent to the high school where the 15-year-old was believed to be attending classes, Decatur Daily reported.
“That community needs time to grieve and heal,” the spokesperson said, according to the paper.
