Killing predators might not be best way for farmers to protect livestock, study finds

Video: Mountain lion released after capture in Santa Cruz backyard in 2016

Wildlife officers tranquilized and captured a young female mountain lion Saturday night in a Santa Cruz backyard. Officers say a deer carcass that the lion had been eating was found nearby. Officers say it's likely the lion was attracted to the area by huge numbers of deer that were being illegally fed by people. State officials say the lion incident is a poignant reminder that feeding wildlife is illegal. One consequence of feeding deer is it can attract potentially dangerous predators. Video courtesy of the Department of Fish and Wildlife.