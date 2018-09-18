Roach-infested apartment had meth in the child’s playroom, Oklahoma police say

Two Oklahoma children lived in a roach-infested apartment, and their mom stored drugs inside of the playroom, according to court records obtained by News9.
There wasn’t many diapers or baby food containers inside the Oklahoma City apartment, and the mother didn’t have any clean clothes that fit her two kids, according to The Oklahoman.
Police were notified about this housing situation when a couple who watched the children called police about a “possible child neglect case,” Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department told KFOR. The baby sitter made that call on Sept. 14 after picking up the mom’s two kids.
The mom, 32-year-old Amanda Moore, has since been charged with child abuse, the station reported.
The caller reported that the 11-month old baby girl had a diaper rash and that neither she nor her 8-year-old brother had food or “proper clothing,” News9 reported.
The baby sitter said she had been worried about the two kids “for some time,” police told KFOR.
“Every time they came to them, they weren’t in proper clothing,” Morgan told the station. “They didn’t know if they were being fed at home. They didn’t seem to be cared for properly.”
The couple who watched the children decided to call police when the baby girl had a urine-soaked diaper and severe diaper rash, according to a report obtained by The Oklahoman.
The baby also “bug bites all over her body,” according to court documents obtained by News9.
She was taken to the hospital, and it was confirmed the baby “did appear to suffer from neglect,” Morgan told the station.
Police then went to Moore’s home and she gave officers consent to search the apartment, according to News9.
Officers found a “small amount” of meth in the playroom, The Oklahoman reported. Police also found 1 mg of Clonazepam, an anti-anxiety medicine, in the same room where Moore’s two kids slept, KFOR reported.
The Oklahoma City Jail blotter shows that Moore was booked into jail on Sept. 15 and charged with caretaker abuse, possession of a controlled substance and possession of CDS without a medial prescription. She has since bonded out of jail, KFOR reported.
Department of Human Services is investigating, Morgan told News9, and the children are safe.
“It’s fortunate that the baby sitter was looking out for this child, that this child had someone looking out for her best interests,” Morgan told KFOR.
