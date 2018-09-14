Pregnant model pushed through pain of labor on the runway of Rihanna’s NY fashion show

Model Slick Woods made more of a splash than the audience knew at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.
The very pregnant Woods, who is 22, strutted the runway wearing little more than high heels, thigh-high stockings, barely-there black lingerie and teeny pasties on her voluptous mommy bosom.
Her model-like blank stare belied the fact that she was in labor - just hours away from pushing a new style icon out into the world.
Woods, known as Rihanna’s muse, announced in July that she and her boyfriend, fellow model Adonis Bosso, 28, were expecting a baby, People magazine reported.
“A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born,” Woods posted on her Instagram Friday along with two photos of herself from the show. “This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold sh-t down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through, I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE F--K I WANT WHENEVER THE F--K I WANT AND SO CAN YOU.
“Thank you @qualityresusqueen and the Fenty family for taking such good care of us..”
Rihanna’s cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, congratulated Woods on Instagram Thursday night.
“Category: baby bump ultra-lit glow! Congrats to our sis @slickwoods and baby Saphir who both killed it in #DIAMONDBOMB all the way down the #NYFW @savagexfentyrunway!” the post read.
Woods told Elle UK over the summer that the baby boy would be named Saphir, “a play on the September birthstone, the expected month of delivery,” the magazine wrote.
She also said singer Erykah Badu, who is a doula, would guide her through childbirth.
“My son’s going to be gorgeoussss,” the excited mommy-to-be told Elle, showing off a picture of her boyfriend, shirtless.
“I hear sob stories about baby daddy drama. Being 21 and my baby’s father being excited is just step one. There are girls who don’t even have that,” said the model, who turned 22 in August.
