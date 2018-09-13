Gunfire kills man at funeral of his teen brother who was also shot, Maryland police say

The sound of gunfire sent funeral-goers running for cover on Wednesday afternoon as they mourned the loss of an 18-year-old boy who had been shot to death.
Family and friends had come to bury the body of Marcus Brown — a teen who died from gun violence on Aug. 25 — at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Baltimore County, Maryland, according to Fox45. The ceremony ended in the death of Marcus’ 32-year-old brother, Maurice Brown Jr., who police say was shot to death on the cemetery grounds in Lansdowne as he prepared to give his sibling a final goodbye.
The gunshots rang out as people began to surround the casket, said Jennifer Peach, a spokeswoman with Baltimore County police. According to The Baltimore Sun, police believe the gunfire came from a smaller group of funeral attendees standing near the main group.
Two people were hit as bullets flew through the cemetery grounds, police say, according to CBS Baltimore. Maurice Brown Jr. died at the scene, police say, while a 25-year-old man remains in critical condition.
WJZ13 obtained surveillance footage of the shooting from a business across the street.
Police say the video shows a separate group of men arriving to the funeral, WJZ reported, then getting into a fight with other attendees. Police say one man is seen holding a gun in the air.
David Rogers, superintendent of the cemetery, said the shooting has left him feeling particularly sad, The Baltimore Sun reported.
“This is the last place, resting place, for someone and then they gonna do that?” he said, according to The Baltimore Sun. “That’s no respect for life whatsoever. This is sad. This is double sadness.”
