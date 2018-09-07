Chick-fil-A manager fired after video shows employee in brutal brawl with customer

Police say an unruly customer sparked a brutal brawl inside a Washington, D.C., Chick-fil-A restaurant Tuesday, landing one man in the hospital with an assault charge and leaving a restaurant manager out of a job, WUSA reported.
Police say the customer, who is 55, had been shouting at other customers and went behind the counter when the employee asked him to leave, according to ABC 7. Police said the brawl began when the man threw a punch at the employee, the station reported.
Video of this part of the fight was obtained by ABC 7. It shows the employee pushing the man away when he suddenly appears to throws punches toward the employee.
Another part of the fight was captured on video and uploaded to Twitter, where it received more than 5 million views by Friday morning. The video shows one man, later identified by ABC 7 as a 27-year-old manager, holding another man down on a seat and punching him repeatedly as bystanders scream in the background.
One man wraps his arm around the employee, who fights to break free and appears to continue trying to strike the other man, who collapses to his knees on the ground.
As the restaurant employee is pulled away, the man rises from the ground — and slowly picks up a stool, holding it over his head .
Another bystander jumps in front of him and grabs the stool, and the man falls to the ground again. He stands up as dozens of bystanders continue shouting.
He turns around and finds a woman screaming at him to “Get the f*** out” multiple times. He turns around and slowly walks to the back of the restaurant, where another man appears to hug him and support some of his weight. The two walk toward the exit and the video ends.
Watch the full video below. *Warning:* It includes violence and explicit language.
The customer was taken to the hospital and charged with simple assault, WMAL reported.
Chick-fil-A called the incident “disturbing,” apologized and said the employee no longer works at the store, according to a statement given to WUSA and other news outlets.
“This video is incredibly disturbing to watch, and we do not condone violence or the team member’s response to the situation in any way. Our franchise restaurant Operators and their team members strive to create a safe and welcoming environment and to treat all guests with dignity and respect. This situation does not live up to our brand’s commitment to hospitality, and for that, we are very sorry,” the statement read.
