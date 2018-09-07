Dallas police approach the South Side Flats, the site of an officer-involved fatal shooting, Thursday night.
Dallas police approach the South Side Flats, the site of an officer-involved fatal shooting, Thursday night.

Police: Dallas cop walked into the wrong apartment — then shot and killed a man inside

September 07, 2018 07:51 AM

A police officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a shooting that happened Thursday night at an apartment complex south of downtown Dallas.

Just before 10 p.m., after finishing a full shift, the unnamed officer entered an apartment she mistakenly believed was her own at the South Side Flats at 1210 S. Lamar Street, according to a police news release.

Police said that “at some point,” she shot a 26-year-old man inside the apartment, then called police dispatch. Responding officers administered first aid and the man was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The officer was in full uniform at the time, police said.

Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported that the apartments are just two blocks from police headquarters.

The man has not yet been identified, pending notification of his next of kin, police said.

Dallas police are investigating jointly with the district attorney’s office, police said.

On Friday morning, police did not immediately explain how the officer became confused as to which apartment was hers, or how she managed to get into the apartment.

They didn’t immediately say how long she was in the apartment before the shooting happened, or whether she knew the man.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

