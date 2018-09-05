Nurse with Choctaw Nation sent a Snapchat about ‘fat natives.’ She lost her job

With a “fake smile,” a Choctaw Nation employee sent a Snapchat photo that would eventually cost her the nursing job she had with the Native American tribe’s medical facilities.
“My fake smile,” the photo’s text said, according to a screenshot obtained by KXII. “Excited to go make sure a bunch of fat natives don’t stroke out playing softball. With no shoes or shirts on.”
In the photo, the employee identified by KXII as Jill White, can be seen wearing her employee name badge. White is a registered nurse, according to her Facebook page viewed by the TV station.
White was working at the Choctaw Nation Labor Day festival’s tribal softball game when she sent the Snapchat, KFOR reported. The post was deleted, the station reported, but it was shared on social media and led to controversial posts.
Josh Muncy, a friend of White’s and a member of the Indian Tribe, sent an email to the Choctaw Nation Chief claiming that White’s post was an “inside joke,” according to KFOR.
He said the joke was regarding “a name he wanted to give his softball team because he said they’re overweight and Native American,” the station reported.
But on Wednesday, the tribe posted that the employee who sent the photo was “no longer employed” with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
“Disparaging words, even when joking, are never acceptable,” the post said.
The post confirmed that the employee had made “disparaging comments on social media while serving as a representative of the Choctaw Nation at the annual Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival.”
One of White’s friends told News9 that White was fired on Tuesday, the station reported.
“We will continue to share our values and beliefs of faith, family and culture,” Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma posted. “Never focusing on hatred, always standing united in a spirit of love.”
The Choctaw Nation is the third largest federally recognized tribe in the U.S., according to its Facebook page.
