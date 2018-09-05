Assault in Walmart diaper aisle ends with victim beating attacker with his own gun, SC cops say

A South Carolina Walmart employee turned the tables on an alleged attacker in the diaper aisle by taking the man’s gun away and repeatedly smacking him over the head with it, reported TV station WCBD and other news outlets.
The jail mugshot of suspect Deshaud Ali Gourdine, 25, of Georgetown, shows he sustained significant injuries, with bandages covering the side of his head.
The incident took place on Aug 30 at the Walmart on Centre Pointe Drive in North Charleston, WCBD said.
Investigators say the victim reported he was working in the store when three men walked up to him shortly before 9 p.m., and one began punching him as the others stood by, reported WCSC. When the attacker allegedly pulled a pistol, the victim made a grab for it and the two began fighting, the station reported.
The victim was able to get the gun and then began to “hit the suspect in the head multiple times with it,” reported WCIV. All three suspects then fled the store -- leaving behind the gun and a cellphone, the station reported.
Police found Gourdine later that night, when he went to a hospital for treatment of his head wounds, reported WCSC.
Gourdine is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery, according to jail records. Bond was set at $160,000, according to the jail website.
