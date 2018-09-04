Newly-adopted pit bull found standing over dead 64-year-old owner, Maryland cops say

A family member discovered the tragic scene on Monday night in the Maryland woman’s own backyard, police said.

Robin Conway, 64, was found injured outside her Columbia, Maryland, home — with her pit bull “standing over her” — just before 7:30 p.m., the Howard County Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

After seeing Conway’s body, the witness who found her tethered the pit bull to a fence, police said.

Police were then called to the scene on reports that Conway “had been mauled to death by a pit bull she adopted two weeks ago,” the department said.

Conway was pronounced dead when first responders arrived. She had “significant injuries,” according to the news release, but the state medical examiner’s autopsy will determine the cause of Conway’s death.

Officers arriving at the scene found the pit bull “barking and lunging on the leash” from the fence it was tied to, police said. Animal control subdued the animal, and it was later euthanized.

Police said a necropsy of the pet will help figure out “if the dog had rabies or any other medical issues.”

Police said no one at the address in Columbia had called to report animal control issues before. The dog had been adopted from outside Maryland, police said, but other details on the animal were not available.