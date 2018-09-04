Ex-’Cosby’ actor was ‘devastated’ by pics of grocery job – but now may have a new gig

This image released by ABC shows co-host Robin Roberts, left, with “The Cosby Show” actor Geoffrey Owens during an interview on “Good Morning America,” Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in New York. Owens says he’s thankful for the support he has received since photos of him working a regular job at a grocery store showed up on news sites. He said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he did feel some people were trying to job shame him. But he stressed that “every job is worthwhile and valuable.” ABC via AP Paula Lobo