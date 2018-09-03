Brad Paisley didn’t play young fan’s favorite song, but he gave her something better

More from the series

Red, White & Boom 2018

Red, White & Boom, presented by WBUL-FM 98.1 The Bull, brings three days of country music to Rupp Arena, Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. Headliners are Chris Young, Brad Paisley and Toby Keith, with stars such as Kane Brown, Luke Combs and others rounding out the 15-artist bill. Follow all of our coverage, here.

