Pizza, jealousy and a dose of poison lands West Virginia woman in jail, cops say

A jealous woman who wanted a man to “suffer a little” cooked him a pizza earlier this month that police say she confessed to lacing with Terro Ant Killer, WVNS reported.
He ended up in a hospital “extremely sick” and she ended up in jail, charged with attempting to kill or injure with poison, reported WVNews.com.
The potentially deadly meal was served in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, and investigators say they found evidence on Emily Powell’s cellphone that she had researched the use of ant poison on people, WVNews.com reported.
Court records said 25-year-old Powell’s motive was jealousy, after suspecting the man, with whom she wanted a relationship, was “still talking to a former girlfriend,” WCHS reported.
A criminal complaint says that on the night of Aug. 14, she allegedly made one cheese pizza for her children and a separate pepperoni pizza for the victim, adding a dose of ant poison on one slice to see him “suffer a little,” WCHS said.
Terro.com says the active ingredient in the poison is Borax, which the Toxicology Data Network says can cause severe vomiting, convulsions, shock and death, depending on the amount consumed.
