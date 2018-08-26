Man tries to roll under passing freight train ‘like in the movies,’ Utah police say

Impatience apparently drove a man waiting for a passing freight train at a Salt Lake City railroad crossing to a rash decision Saturday evening, police told The Salt Lake Tribune.

“It looks like he just squatted down and tried to roll underneath it, like in the movies or something,” Lt. Russ Amott of the Salt Lake City Police Department told KUTV.

A video of the incident, shot by a nearby railroad camera, shows the man, believed to be in his 30s, trying to time his move to roll between the wheels of the 15 mph train, reported The Deseret News.

But he was caught up in the train’s wheels and killed between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday, police told KSTU.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The train operator realized something had happened and stopped the train, police told The Deseret News. The man was not carrying identification and police are trying to identify him. Based on their review of the video, police do not suspect suicide.

“From video he looks like he was just trying to get from one side to the other and became impatient,” Arnott told KUTV.

The incident delayed transit service on the rail line until about 7:30 p.m., KSTU reported.