Look for tricked-out treats on Halloween this year: glow-in-the-dark candy wrappers

Trick or treat?
Both, actually.
Hershey is lighting up Halloween in a new way this year with glow-in-the-dark candy wrappers.
Snack-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kats and Hershey’s milk chocolate bars will wear the special wrappers, according to the Delish food blog, which has been inspired to think outside the candy bowl.
“You could make a Hansel and Gretel breadcrumb chocolate bar path leading to something special. You could use the wrappers in place of candles in the event of a power outage,” writes the blog.
“You could tape the bars to your ceiling — like an updated take on glow-in-the-dark stars ...”
Hershey has been kicking around the idea for glow-in-the-dark wrappers for the last couple of years, according to Us Weekly.
The company tested the idea in a few places last year with an assortment bag only sold at Walmart, the entertainment magazine reports.
“Presumably it was a hit ... because that larger release is definitely occurring now — and what’s more, this year marks the first time that the candy has been announced in a major way,” writes online women’s magazine Bustle.
“Somewhat regrettably, it is not the actual chocolate that glows; it’s the wrappers.”
The packaging suggests “charging” the wrappers under direct light, according to PopSugar.
The lifestyle website charged some of the wrappers under a flashlight and concluded that the glow isn’t strong enough to light the way for trick-or-treaters, but “they’re perfect for giving a little light to a bowl of Halloween treats.”
The new candies will be sold nationwide for $2.99 a bag, according to Us Weekly. A few websites, including Sam’s Club, already have them online.
