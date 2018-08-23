‘I’m a savage’: He smashed a brick in a disabled man’s face and ran, Texas cops say

A Texarkana, Texas man is behind bars after police say he struck a disabled man in the face with a brick.
Jordan Galbert, 25, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records, and charged with injury to a disabled person.
The victim, who is “mentally challenged” according to a Texarkana Police Department news release posted to Facebook, was standing at the corner of 15th and Milam streets at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
That’s when, police say, Galbert hit the man in the face with a brick. The blow was strong enough to leave the victim with “multiple facial fractures,” according to the release.
Police have not identified the victim, other than describing him as a 30-year-old man.
One witness told police the man’s assailant could be heard screaming, “I’m a [expletive] savage,” as he ran from the scene, the release states.
The disabled man was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Dallas for additional treatment, the Texarkana Gazette reported.
Officers searched the area, but were initially unable to find anyone matching witness descriptions of the disabled man’s attacker, according to TXKToday. Later in the day, detectives received reports of a man matching that description at a nearby apartment complex, the release states.
After interviewing Galbert, detectives charged him with injury to a disabled person, as well as with a probation violation.
Galbert was convicted of theft in 2014, then was convicted of escape, attempted escape, assaulting a government employee and harassment while confined during his sentence, according to Bowie County court records.
